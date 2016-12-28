Corey Kluber didn’t kill a coyote with a fastball

Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber did not kill a coyote that was in his backyard of his Massachusetts home over the holidays.

The clarification comes after Rob Bradford of WEEI.com initially tweeted: “From someone close to situation: Corey Kluber recently got rid of coyote in backyard of new Mass. home w fastball to animal's ribs. #legend” on Christmas Eve. The tweet has since been deleted.

According to Cleveland.com, the Indians were concerned by the story and received clarification from Kluber. The pitcher said that he threw a baseball at it, hitting it in the rear end and it left the scene.

The Indians could've used this sort of help getting rid of some Cubs in World Series Game 7.

