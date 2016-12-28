Corey Kluber didn’t kill a coyote with a fastball
Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber did not kill a coyote that was in his backyard of his Massachusetts home over the holidays.
The clarification comes after Rob Bradford of WEEI.com initially tweeted: “From someone close to situation: Corey Kluber recently got rid of coyote in backyard of new Mass. home w fastball to animal's ribs. #legend” on Christmas Eve. The tweet has since been deleted.
According to Cleveland.com, the Indians were concerned by the story and received clarification from Kluber. The pitcher said that he threw a baseball at it, hitting it in the rear end and it left the scene.
Some clarity on this Kluber/coyote story on what actually transpired (1/2)
+said animal was pacing near front entrance of house
— Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) December 24, 2016
(2/2)
+said person tossed round object near animal, hitting it near its tail
+said animal left property
+carry on & have a great holiday
— Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) December 24, 2016
The Indians could've used this sort of help getting rid of some Cubs in World Series Game 7.