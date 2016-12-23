Skip Bayless agrees with Dana White: Conor McGregor would destroy Floyd Mayweather

UFC president Dana White isn’t the only one who thinks Floyd Mayweather would be in a world of hurt if he tried to “slap the (expletive) out of Conor McGregor.”

On Friday’s episode of FS1’s “Undisputed,” Skip Bayless echoed White’s comments and went a step further. Skip believes that if McGregor and Mayweather stepped into a boxing ring — not the Octagon, but a boxing ring — the UFC lightweight champion would emerge victorious.

BAYLESS: What’s going on here, Joy, is that Dana White is telling the flat-out truth that I have been trying to tell [Shannon Sharpe] for, what, the last couple of months on this show? He is saying that 28-year-old would beat and beat up Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match — strictly boxing. That’s No. 1.

And he’s also saying that if Floyd Mayweather Jr. ever dared to pass Conor McGregor on the street and stop and try to slap the you-know-what out of him, he would get the you-know-what beat out of him.

"[Floyd Mayweather Jr.] is not going to risk his face… because [Conor McGregor] is the baddest man on the planet." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/peVT6f15o6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 23, 2016

Skip goes on to call McGregor “the baddest man on the planet”, someone you would have to kill to beat in a fight. Sharpe’s rebuttal?

And in case you don’t want to take Skip’s word for it, here’s what White had to say to TMZ:

“Floyd’s about this tall (points towards the ground), his hands are like peanut brittle, he has to wrap them a million times so he doesn’t break his hands. Floyd better hope he don’t run into Conor on the street. Let me tell you what, not only will Conor kick his ass, he’ll kick the (expletive) out of every one of his security guards, too,” White said.