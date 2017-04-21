Colombian soccer team accidentally mourns opposing player who happens to be alive

There was a touching moment of silence ahead of a match between Independiente Santa Fe and Santos FC Copa Libertadores on Wednesday in Bogota, Colombia, as Santa Fe planned to pay tribute to late Santos player Alexandre de Carvalho Kaneko.

It was a beautiful moment, except for one thing — the club instead honored Santos striker Ricardo Oliveira.

Oliveira is alive and played in the match.

The game was a 0–0 draw.

[h/t Deadspin]

