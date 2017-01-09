Watch: Fan has chance to win $1 million, fails spectacularly

Alright, Joey. It’s your time to shine. All that stands between you and $1 million dollars is 20 yards of green grass. Just throw the football through the hoop and the cash is yours. Marty Smith is going to give you the signal and then you give it your best shot.

what was that joey pic.twitter.com/8tzCuaPTLX — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 9, 2017

Oh no. No. No, no, no. Joey, my man. What on earth was that?

