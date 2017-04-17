College baseball player snaps aluminum bat, still gets on base

You’ve probably seen plenty of broken bat singles in baseball, but have you ever seen a broken aluminum bat single?

Behold, in all its glory:

It comes from the weekend series between Florida and Vanderbilt, and that’s Gators catcher J.J. Schwarz knocking a single despite the destruction of his metal bat. Not only did Schwarz score the unlikely base hit, he also got two RBIs out of it as a result.

It was that kind of day for both Florida and Vanderbilt, as the Gators came away with a blowout 20-8 win against the Commodores.