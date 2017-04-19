Week in Wrestling: Cody Rhodes makes major decision, Young Bucks discuss Hardys feud, Five questions with Hornswoggle and much more

SI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published every Wednesday and provides beneath the surface coverage of the business of pro wrestling.

This edition includes the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes discussing his current project and upcoming decision; The Young Bucks officially declaring themselves the best tag team in the world; The Shoot with former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts; The Nitro Files with Eric Bischoff; New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Michael Elgin discussing Tetsuya Naito and Five Questions with Hornswoggle.

