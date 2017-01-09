Clemson fan wears jersey declaring Tigers national champions to CFP title game

One Clemson fan is ready to declare the Tigers national champions before the team even takes the field against Alabama.

Josh Ruonala posted a photo of himself at the College Football Playoff National Championship wearing a Tigers jersey with “NTL CHAMPS” on the back, complete with the No. 17.

If Clemson wins on Monday, technically the Tigers will be the 2016 national champions. So maybe he's just making a bold declaration for next season.

