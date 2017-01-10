Alabama lost, so Auburn fans rolled Toomer’s Corner

Clemson won the national championship last night, but all Auburn fans care about is that Alabama lost.

It must have been painful for Auburn fans to watch Alabama’s recent streak of dominance while the Tigers remained just pretty good. So once Deshaun Watson found Hunter Renfrow in the end zone to topple the Tide, it was time for Auburn fans to celebrate. Rolling the oaks at Toomer’s Corner is usually reserved for big Tigers wins, but they made after Bama’s upset.

Clemson beats Alabama for the national title and Toomer's Corner is being rolled in Auburn. pic.twitter.com/bJhPk0BVyS — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 10, 2017

Toomer's Corner is being rolled after Alabama loses the national championship pic.twitter.com/d8mN0r11LZ — Wesley Sinor (@WesleySinor) January 10, 2017

That’s some serious hating, Auburn fans.

This article originally appeared on