Alabama lost, so Auburn fans rolled Toomer’s Corner

Clemson won the national championship last night, but all Auburn fans care about is that Alabama lost. 

It must have been painful for Auburn fans to watch Alabama’s recent streak of dominance while the Tigers remained just pretty good. So once Deshaun Watson found Hunter Renfrow in the end zone to topple the Tide, it was time for Auburn fans to celebrate. Rolling the oaks at Toomer’s Corner is usually reserved for big Tigers wins, but they made after Bama’s upset. 

That’s some serious hating, Auburn fans. 

