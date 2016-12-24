Where is Santa? Track Santa’s journey around the world this Christmas Eve

If sleigh driving isn't up for consideration as an Olympic sport, it should be.

Santa Claus has begun his Christmas Eve trek around the world. Just like every year, he will complete it in record time, delivering presents to all before they wake up on Christmas morning. Sounds deserving of an Olympic gold to me.

To keep up with Santa's progress, click here to watch NORAD's real time tracker.

Ho, ho, ho.

