Traina Thoughts: Chris Sale throwing at Manny Machado is insane

1. I already know what the reaction to this is going to be — “Snowflake,” “Wussification of America,” “Man up,” — but I don't care. I'll never ever understand the stupid unwritten rules of baseball. Last night, Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale threw a 98 mile-per-hour fastball behind Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

Wasting no time tonight, Sale buzzing 98 behind Machado pic.twitter.com/qUkCIYkFd7 — Ozzie (@OldComiskey) May 2, 2017

Why? Who knows, exactly. It could've been because Boston outfielder Mookie Betts got hit by a pitch the night before. It could've been because Machado “took too long to round the bases” after hitting a homer the night before. It could've because Machado injured Dustin Pedroia the week before while sliding into second base. It could've been a combination of all those things. Whatever the reason(s), the practice of intentionally throwing a baseball at a human being is absurd, and, obviously, dangerous.

Before you get all hot and bothered and log on to Twitter to call me a wimp and tell me that Sale didn't hit Machado and only threw behind him, just think about this ridiculous logic for one second: Because a player took 20 seconds instead of 10 seconds to round the bases after a home run, it's okay to throw a baseball as hard as you can at that person's body. Huh? What? And you know what the saddest thing is? We all know that one day, this is going to end in a tragic way for a batter. Yet, most people don't seem to care. Hell, Sale didn't even get ejected last night. He got a warning.

And what was the total focus on after the game? Machado using the f-word. How scandalous! Yes, a player saying “f—” is so much more important that another player trying to hit him with a baseball. We're just completely immune to it. Most fans LOVE this when it's their team dealing out the “retaliation” pitch, and the whole thing is nuts to me. Now you can go ahead and tell I'm a soft.

2. Despite what you may read elsewhere, “liberal' ESPN isn't dead yet.

ESPN's NBA 1st Round playoff viewership was its best since 2011. ESPN in April 2017 was in 86.9 million US homes. April 2011 = 100.1 million — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) May 2, 2017

3. You won't believe the similarities between Donald Trump and Jose Canseco when it comes to their tweets. Just take this quiz to understand my point.

4. Not gonna lie. This makes me root for the Jazz.

The @LVSuperBook has taken one bet on the Warriors (-10,000) to beat the Jazz in their series — One $50,000 bet to win $500, per @golfodds. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) May 2, 2017

5. Don't do it, Julian! Tom Brady is pushing cannellini bean burgers on Julian Edelman.

@tombrady thanks for the performance pack bubs, let me be the judge of this stuff. #beanburgertyme ? A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on May 3, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

6. Speaking of food, David Beckham had the most disgusting birthday dinner — gammon, fried egg, coleslaw, pineapple, mushy peas, potato wedges and baked beans — ever yesterday.

David Beckham's birthday dinner… outrageous formation on this plate pic.twitter.com/Mq79zUY4my — Mike Anstead (@mike_anstead) May 2, 2017

7. Meet Luke Terry, an eighth-grader who plays catcher for his middle school team and had his arm amputated when he was 19 months old.

8. THE DAILY ROCK: Yesterday was The Rock's birthday. Today, we remember the time he sang a special birthday song to Stephanie McMahon.

This article originally appeared on