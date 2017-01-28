Chris Pronger crushed Justin Bieber
The NHL held its celebrity game at All-Star Weekend on Saturday, and it had one casualty: Justin Bieber.
The pop sensation was absolutely lit up by Chris Pronger and held into the boards. It looked painful.
Is it too late now to say sorry? #NHLAllStar
This photo from the AP’s Mark J. Terrill seemed to do a pretty decent job of capturing the moment:
Bieber scored a goal in this game, so he can walk away with some dignity. But please, Chris, be careful around Justin. The world needs him.
– Kenny Ducey