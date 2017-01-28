Chris Pronger crushed Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber, who is playing for Team Gretzky, is pushed into the glass by Chris Pronger of Team Lemieux during the first period of the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout at Staples Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to be played at Staples Center on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The NHL held its celebrity game at All-Star Weekend on Saturday, and it had one casualty: Justin Bieber.

The pop sensation was absolutely lit up by Chris Pronger and held into the boards. It looked painful.

This photo from the AP’s Mark J. Terrill seemed to do a pretty decent job of capturing the moment:

Bieber scored a goal in this game, so he can walk away with some dignity. But please, Chris, be careful around Justin. The world needs him.

– Kenny Ducey

