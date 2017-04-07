Friday’s Hot Clicks: Noel Leon; Chris Paul mocked for “diarrhea brown” turtleneck

My good friend (and occasional Hot Clicks writer) Rohan Nadkarni interviewed Dwyane Wade about a variety of things that have nothing to do with basketball. He discussed everything from fashion (he's very into it), to his children (everyone loves his son on Snapchat), to his favorte rap song with a lyric about himself (it's by Jay-Z). My favorite part is how the Banana Boat Crew are on a group text where they make fun of each other's outfits, including the diarrhea brown turtleneck Chris Paul is rocking in the above photo.

Up until yesterday, Tim Tebow's tenure with the Mets has been pretty uneventful (and that's the nicest thing I can say). His talent has been criticized by experts and one pitcher thought he was the ball boy. So what did he do in his first minor league at bat? He hit a home run, of course, because he's Tim Tebow. Twitter, as expected, had a lot to say.

Imagine Frank needing to use medical marijuana. It almost happened.

Noel Leon is a retired figure skater who is now a model, standup comic and even danced in a Miley Cyrus video. The girl's got skills! She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Shia LaBeouf went bowling in L.A., got hammered and called the bartender racist for not serving him french fries. Not sure how, but this got me and the wife talking about fries vs. tater tots vs. onion rings. My preference is onion rings then fries then tots. She put fries first. Where do you stand? If you were drunk at a bowling alley and could have one snack, what would it be?

The year was 2003 and MJ was just another baseball fan trying to get a souvenir.

Nothing to see here. Just a selfie of a horse in a bathroom.

Duke still waiting on the Grayson Allen decision. Was told recently that there was a decent chance he would come back for senior year. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 6, 2017





Dennis Rodman stop it you wasn't a tough guy. I think LeBron is smart , you don't have to be tough to play basketball Miss wedding dress — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) April 6, 2017





Alison Brie steps into the ring in first G.L.O.W. images https://t.co/jQZwNxBeoN pic.twitter.com/zgXtKhwvX4 — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) April 7, 2017





Gwyneth Paltrow wants everyone to better their lives by going BAREFOOT. Really. https://t.co/rRBgm1tIqa pic.twitter.com/kwXvmtRxYY — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) April 7, 2017

There's a bunch of rich people at The Masters, yet concessions are super cheap … Good news for African soccer fans (and also for hipsters) … A Brazilian soccer team is using their jersey numbers as part of an advertisement … UCLA lost in the NCAA tournament because of “slow white guys” … Great job by Carhardt and these five pitchers for donating money to veterans … The man convicted in death of Michael Jordan's father seeks a new trial … The fine citizens of India are irate at Gordon Ramsay … How to safely clean your laptop … Nothing like a little violence at Disney World … Here are 13 classic Don Rickles videos to remember the insult king.





"They got the elevator LIT!" – @PatBev21 Check out the full version on https://t.co/VBY18eSOmU! pic.twitter.com/yNeaB7JUQR — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 6, 2017





This may be the most unique pet ever…a dog-sized lizard. pic.twitter.com/7Gl9z660rp — Mashable (@mashable) April 6, 2017

