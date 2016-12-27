Lonzo Ball’s little brother calling his halfcourt shot was as disrespectful as it gets

We already know UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball is insane at basketball. Now, it’s clear that his entire family is.

His youngest brother, LaMelo, helped Chino Hills High School win its 47th straight game on Monday night against Foothill, and he did it in spectacular fashion. The sophomore pulled up for deep three after deep three, but none was as cool as the one he hit from halfcourt.

Ball pointed at the stripe twice, to let the defender know where he was about to hit from. Then, he buried the jumper.

Yupp this happened today… LaMelo Ball Pointed at Half-court then Pulled up form it lol | Full highlights: https://t.co/VzhEuZlUsB pic.twitter.com/mLWFmbeLxs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 27, 2016

It was absolutely bonkers. One of the most disrespectful moves you can pull out there on the court, next to the Shammgod. Try it on your friends.

Oh, and Lonzo Ball’s other brother, LiAngelo? He plays with LaMelo at Chino Hills, and joined him in committing to UCLA. He has had 73- and 65-point games this season. Insanity.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on