Chicago’s first baby of 2017 was named Wrigley

Ellen and Aaron Dalbey want to make one thing perfectly clear: they are not bandwagon Cubs fans.

While their daughter, the first child born in the Chicago area this year, is named Wrigley Rose, the name is not a reaction to the Cubs’ World Series win.

“We knew some people would be questioning if we only named her that because they won the World Series,” Aaron told the Chicago Tribune. “We like to let people know we chose the name before the Cubs won.”

While the name may have already been decided, it’s a fortunate coincidence that she was the first baby born in the Cubs’ year as reigning champions.

Meet baby #Wrigley Rose Dalbey, the first 2017 baby in the #Chicago region … Yes, her parents are huge @Cubs fans pic.twitter.com/16IlJi1rdk — Jazmin Beltran (@JazminBeltran) January 2, 2017

Wrigley Rose wasn’t the only Chicago baby born on New Year’s Day with a Cubs-inspired name. Twelve hours later, Jennifer and Chuck Barham welcomed Addyson Kelley Jeanne Barham.

