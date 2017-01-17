In case you missed it, the Chargers have retired their questionable new logo

We hate to see the Chargers’ new L.A. logo bolt, but alas.

It seems after a thunderous round of jokes from the public, the team has abolished the icon forever.

I was told the Chargers will never use this logo again. It will go down as the shortest-lived logo in sports history. pic.twitter.com/8V5pSa12cK — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 17, 2017

The opinion was charged. Electric. We hardly knew ye.

It’s not clear what the new new logo will be yet.

