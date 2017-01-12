The best internet reactions to Chargers’ new logo

The San Diego Chargers have officially announced their plans to move to Los Angeles next season.

In addition to a new city, the Chargers will also don a new logo. The white, gold and powder blue that is used by the team for the lightning bolt logo will be replaced by a simple dark blue and white logo that intersects an L and A.

The new logo was immediately mocked on the internet.

Here's how people reacted on social media:

After a divisive last few months on social media, Twitter has come together and agreed that the Chargers logo could use some improvement.

