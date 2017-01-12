The best internet reactions to Chargers’ new logo

The San Diego Chargers have officially announced their plans to move to Los Angeles next season.

In addition to a new city, the Chargers will also don a new logo. The white, gold and powder blue that is used by the team for the lightning bolt logo will be replaced by a simple dark blue and white logo that intersects an L and A.

The new logo was immediately mocked on the internet.

Here's how people reacted on social media:

"It's sort of like the Dodgers but the font is edgy and there's a lightning bolt" -Graphic designer that somehow got paid for this. pic.twitter.com/NNCwUtif9I — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 12, 2017

@BarstoolBigCat lemme just put a little lightning bolt on that Dodgers logo pic.twitter.com/jwmJqUhoC0 — Andrew Bickford (@abickford68) January 12, 2017

My favorite sports team is the Los Angeles Sideways Dragon Heads. pic.twitter.com/4iOCQTwYUx — Grant Brisbee (@mccoveychron) January 12, 2017

Based on the quality of their new logo, the Chargers literally decided to move to L.A. last night. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 12, 2017

Shoutout the Chargers apparently asking for "the Dodgers logo, but on meth." https://t.co/mA6MaWDXt4 — Jon Tayler (@JATayler) January 12, 2017

What LA area elementary school student won the logo contest @Chargers? #Chargers — Dominik (@ImDominik) January 12, 2017

Guess it's better than the second place logo choice. pic.twitter.com/qVaecVC6rr — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) January 12, 2017

Chargers unveiling a new logo today.

It's gonna be an empty trophy case — ⚫️DERON⚪️ (@CallMe___Kratos) January 12, 2017

https://twitter.com/cujoknows/status/819570885505880064

Chargers new logo should be Calvin wearing a backwards "LA" hat and peeing on a lightning bolt. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 12, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS HAVE UNVEILED THEIR NEW TEAM LOGO pic.twitter.com/P19BAUAe1j — ⚫️DERON⚪️ (@CallMe___Kratos) January 12, 2017

@RapSheet @Chargers that looks like a logo for a local fitness place — 💦 (@BearDownMut) January 12, 2017

After a divisive last few months on social media, Twitter has come together and agreed that the Chargers logo could use some improvement.

