The best internet reactions to Chargers’ new logo
The San Diego Chargers have officially announced their plans to move to Los Angeles next season.
In addition to a new city, the Chargers will also don a new logo. The white, gold and powder blue that is used by the team for the lightning bolt logo will be replaced by a simple dark blue and white logo that intersects an L and A.
The new logo was immediately mocked on the internet.
Here's how people reacted on social media:
"It's sort of like the Dodgers but the font is edgy and there's a lightning bolt"
-Graphic designer that somehow got paid for this. pic.twitter.com/NNCwUtif9I
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 12, 2017
@BarstoolBigCat lemme just put a little lightning bolt on that Dodgers logo pic.twitter.com/jwmJqUhoC0
— Andrew Bickford (@abickford68) January 12, 2017
My favorite sports team is the Los Angeles Sideways Dragon Heads. pic.twitter.com/4iOCQTwYUx
— Grant Brisbee (@mccoveychron) January 12, 2017
Based on the quality of their new logo, the Chargers literally decided to move to L.A. last night.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 12, 2017
@RapSheet @Chargers and here is the new Mascot. pic.twitter.com/4FKFtdbgvm
— Justin Lonero (@lonero_justin) January 12, 2017
Shoutout the Chargers apparently asking for "the Dodgers logo, but on meth." https://t.co/mA6MaWDXt4
— Jon Tayler (@JATayler) January 12, 2017
What LA area elementary school student won the logo contest @Chargers? #Chargers
— Dominik (@ImDominik) January 12, 2017
Guess it's better than the second place logo choice. pic.twitter.com/qVaecVC6rr
— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) January 12, 2017
Chargers unveiling a new logo today.
It's gonna be an empty trophy case
— ⚫️DERON⚪️ (@CallMe___Kratos) January 12, 2017
https://twitter.com/cujoknows/status/819570885505880064
— Matt Barbato (@RealMattBarbato) January 12, 2017
Chargers new logo should be Calvin wearing a backwards "LA" hat and peeing on a lightning bolt.
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 12, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS HAVE UNVEILED THEIR NEW TEAM LOGO pic.twitter.com/P19BAUAe1j
— ⚫️DERON⚪️ (@CallMe___Kratos) January 12, 2017
@RapSheet @Chargers that looks like a logo for a local fitness place
— 💦 (@BearDownMut) January 12, 2017
#Chargers @Chargers
You are now dead to me pic.twitter.com/q2hMCur1py
— East Village Times (@EVT_News) January 12, 2017
— Nick Hardwick (@hardwina) January 12, 2017
@RapSheet reeeeeal original @Chargers pic.twitter.com/TVvbaubf7y
— Krystal Pino (@KrystalPno) January 12, 2017
@RapSheet @Chargers pic.twitter.com/W0FExUg3Mz
— Yves Leroy (@yleroy2651) January 12, 2017
After a divisive last few months on social media, Twitter has come together and agreed that the Chargers logo could use some improvement.