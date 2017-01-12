Players, fans react to Chargers move to Los Angeles from San Diego

The San Diego Chargers have announced their decision to relocate to Los Angeles next season and fans are not happy.

“The Chargers have announced their relocation plans to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, the team announced. “After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season,” owner Dean Spanos wrote in a letter to fans. “San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years. But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers.”

“LA is a remarkable place, and while we played our first season there in 1960 and have had fans there ever since, our entire organization knows that we have a tremendous amount of work to do,” he added. “We must earn the respect and support of LA football fans. We must get back to winning. And we must make a meaningful contribution, not just on the field but off the field as a leader and champion for the community. The Chargers are determined to fight for LA and we are excited to get started.”

Fans took to Twitter to express their heartbreak and disappointment in the news.

😳 — Jahleel Addae (@Do_OrAddae37) January 12, 2017

Dang. ⚡ — Jeff Cumberland (@jcumberland87) January 12, 2017

Heartbroken for San Diego and the #Chargers fans. San Diego will always be Americas finest city. — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester22) January 12, 2017

@Chargers My heart just got ripped out of my chest 💔 — Chargers⚡️Hype (@ChargersHype) January 12, 2017

@Chargers what a fraud organization. I hope someone rips off Spanos' toupee — Warm Gatorade (@HunkD25) January 12, 2017

@Chargers WOW bad move you don't need 6 Sports teams for one city. — Joe (@joebnci) January 12, 2017

@Chargers I don't care where the team is as long as this tweet still exists. https://t.co/FGAhrnMYQI — Connor (@ConnorAMiller) January 12, 2017

Stay Classy, San Diego.

