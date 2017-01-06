Friday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Myla Dalbesio; Celebrities at NFL Games

Celebrities at NFL Games

The NFL may be America's most popular sport, but when it comes to celebs it is a distant, distant second to the NBA. But I used our “Celebs at NBA Games” gallery a couple weeks ago so you will have to enjoy the below collection of kind-of-famous people at NFL games. (Click here for full-size gallery.)

Looking Back at Chris Berman's Best ESPN Moments

Longtime ESPN anchor Chris Berman announced Thursday that he will step down as ESPN NFL studio host. Awful Announcing has a good retrospective (and lots of YouTube clips) of Berman's career at the Worldwide leader.

This is Disgusting

There have to be better ways of getting on TV than ingesting mayonnaise.

Myla Dalbesio: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

I'm not sure how Myla Dalbesio contorted herself like this but it makes for a good photo. She is this afternoon's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

What are the Best NBA All-Star Jerseys of All Time?

Cast your vote today! My favorite is 2003. My least favorite is 2006.

Best Sports Media of 2016

Forgot to link this out last week—my good friend Richard Deitsch compiled his favorite stories of 2016. There are about 150 selections and all are worth your time.

My Favorite Wendy's Employee

If you haven't been paying attention, the Wendy's super-snarky Twitter account has been in the news lately. The woman behind the snark has finally been revealed and her name is Amy Brown.

Steve Smith Talks Trash In Retirement Letter

Where Can I Buy One of These Jerseys?

We'll be wearing these unis during our heavyweight bout with the Brampton Beast this Saturday. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/o2fzyJTK0u — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) January 5, 2017

Paging all Tragically Hip Fans

Get your tickets to see these special sweaters live on Saturday, January 28 @KROCKCentre and support the cause > https://t.co/9ERJoZuWWg pic.twitter.com/xuJGn5MXYE — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) January 5, 2017

Odds & Ends

Floyd Mayweather is training Soulja Boy for his bout with Chris Brown … Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros. Restaurants is pulling fish from its menu in advance of the Steelers playoff game against the Dolphins … The story behind the Seinfeld theme song … Computer viruses in 1995 looked a lot different than in 2017 … Alicia Silverstone is on a new show and I can't wait to watch.

John Cena Speaks Mandarin

It was a pleasure meeting you all in Shanghai, maybe I'll see you across the ring one day. #Welcome pic.twitter.com/YZr4lnEzS1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 6, 2017

Matt Bonner Calls It a Career

Kate Upton and Penguins Should Get You Excited For This Frigid Weekend

