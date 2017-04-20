Traina Thoughts: Ump goes from bad to worse; Operation Vandelay Industries; more

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Listen, we all have bad days at work every now and then. Hell, I was stupid enough to leave SI for Fox Sports three years ago. However, MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor really needs to get his act together because this is getting out of control. In yesterday’s Traina Thoughts, we told you about Bucknor making a ridiculous foul tip call during Monday’s Nationals-Braves game. It was deja vu all over again in Atlanta last night when Bucknor ruled this fly ball by Bryce Harper an out.

CB Bucknor just said Bonifacio caught this ball. pic.twitter.com/95esmpQU3B — Steve Benko (@SteveBenko) April 20, 2017

The call ended up being corrected by another umpire on the field, but Twitter still had their fun at Bucknor’s expense.

CB Bucknor's commute to SunTrust park was shown on the local news earlier pic.twitter.com/UQDtzDJvMd — Pepito (@BravesGasm) April 20, 2017

Good morning to everyone, except CB Bucknor. — Taylor Davis (@NavyDawg13) April 20, 2017

my dating strategy is to find women who see as well as CB Bucknor — Glenn!?!? (@Glennisamenace) April 20, 2017

If I was as bad at life at CB Bucknor is at umpiring I'd be dead. As hell. — TradingVML927 (@BullMarket4Dub) April 20, 2017

I hope CB Bucknor gets help. — Brian (@Go_GoSox) April 20, 2017

2. Like I said above, we all have bad days at work. I meant to post this on Monday and forgot. However, better late than never because this “In Memoriam” by NBA TV’s The Starters is an absolutely stellar piece of work.

#TheStarters say goodbye to a few of their favorite things from this @NBA season. pic.twitter.com/4QqcFaDRIa — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 15, 2017

3. Wednesday night in the NBA playoffs was a tale of two superstars that can be summed up in two Instagrams.

Steph was feeling himself after this three. A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Russell Westbrook doesn't want to hear any questions about his stat line. A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

4. The Cubs’ two biggest stars have weighed in on the viral video of young Kolt Kyler, who broke down in tears after his dad surprised him with a pair of tickets to an upcoming game at Wrigley Field.

This is awesome. When u come for the game Kolt I'll have BP passes waiting for you. No better place to see the @Cubs then right on the field https://t.co/P7Ma2p4MUh — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 20, 2017





Can't wait to see you Kolt! https://t.co/86rcxatYub — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) April 19, 2017

5. Clayton Kershaw has beef with Rockies pitcher Tyler Anderson. The Dodgers ace took some shots at Anderson for taking some extra warmup pitches before last night’s game, which caused the start to be delayed by a couple of minutes.

6. With all due respect to Gronk and his antics, the best photo to come out of the Patriots’ visit to the White House on Wednesday came from quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo, who made sure Tom Brady was there in spirit even though he missed the ceremony.

TB, we left room for ya! A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

7. If you haven’t checked out SI.com’s new “What If” feature, I strongly urge you to do so. We’re looking at how things could’ve been different had the 1994 MLB strike never happened, had Michael Jordan continued playing baseball, had Peyton Manning gone to San Diego instead of Indianapolis and much, much more.

8. You’re about to never look at SI Swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker the same way ever again. We’re anxiously awaiting Andy Roddick to weigh in on this development.

TWO PEOPLE COMMENTED THAT I LOOK LIKE KEVIN BACON HERE SO THE SITUATION HAS EVOLVED. DO I LOOK LIKE KEVIN BACON? IF SO, WHAT CAN WE DO WITH THIS NEW REVELATION?! . My original post 👇👇👇 . "Apparently mommy can't read sad scripts anymore." A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

New development: We're f*cking twins. A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

9. Serenity now! A guy pretending to be an architect with the last name of Newman has been charged with nearly 60 counts of larceny and fraud after allegedly scamming people for more than seven years. And what did New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman call the mission to bust Paul J. Newman? “Operation Vandelay Industries,” of course.

10. THE DAILY ROCK: Because there is some sort of law that states The Rock must have 629 jobs at all time, Dwayne Johnson is one of the executive producers of an 8-part CNN series, “Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History,” that debuts tonight at 10 p.m. We'll use this opportunity to remember a time The Great One gave us one of his classic “Rock Concerts.”

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on