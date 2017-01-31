Cats will be a part of the Westminster Dog Show

With less than two weeks remaining until the Westminster Dog Show kicks off in New York City, three new breeds of dogs eligible to compete in this years event were showcased on Monday: the American Hairless Terrier, the Pumi, and the Sloughi.

Also taking part in this year’s festivities? Cats!

Excited to announce that cats will be back at this year's @akcdoglovers Meet the Breeds. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/lI7slCuWeI — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) January 30, 2017

A Bengal cat from Maryland named “Jungletrax Abiding Ovation” was present for the press conference Monday, and multiple breeds of cats will appear in the 8th AKC Meet The Breeds show.

It will be the fourth time cats have been a part of the Meet the Breeds event, and while the Masters Agility Championship is a canine-only, cats will have their own agility demonstrations as well. Nearly 200 total breeds of dogs and cats are expected to participate.

Televised coverage of the Westminster Dog Show will begin Saturday on FS1, with Masters Agility Championship at Westminster Finals beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.