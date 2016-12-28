Canadian man saves his dog by punching a cougar

Just a few weeks after a heroic Australian man saved his dog by boxing a jacked kangaroo, a guy out for coffee at a Tim Horton’s in Whitecourt, Alberta, Canada, rescued his husky after a cougar ran from out of the woods and attacked it in the parking lot.

Will Gibb told CBC that he let his two dogs go for a run outside, but he heard one of them yelp and ran to their aid.

Via CBC:

“She (Sasha) was crying out in pain and distress so I went running,” said Gibb, a 31-year-old technician. “And I saw something wrapped around her so I ran up and punched it in the side of the head. At that point I realized it was a cougar.”

He temporarily ran the cougar off, and his own wounded dog mistakenly bit his hand when he tried to pick her up. The cougar then turned its attention to Gibb’s other dog, Mongo.

“I could see the cougar going for him, so I got between him and the cougar and started swinging and screaming at it, and called for my brother and friend to come give a hand,” Gibb said. “And then I reached down for the closest, biggest stick that I could find and I ran back into the trees to go fight the cougar…. I wouldn’t recommend everybody wrassle with a cougar, but in this case it worked for the best.”

Gibb took his dog to the vet, and though she suffered some deep scratches, Sasha was released on Wednesday.

The scariest part? This is apparently a regular occurrence in Canada.