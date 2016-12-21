Canadian lacrosse brawl ends with goalies dropping the gloves at midfield

A line brawl between members of NLL teams Saskatchewan Rush and the Calgary Roughnecks ended with the team’s goalies meeting at midfield and dropping the gloves for a fight of their own. It got heated.

The brawl, which happened in a preseason exhibition game, apparently started with a bad slash and ended with Roughnecks goalie Frankie Scigliano and Rush netminder Aaron Bold meeting at midfield for a good old-fashioned throwing of hands.

The game’s DJ, who should win some sort of award for this, had M.O.P.’s “Ante Up” ready to go when the moment struck, and didn’t miss his chance.

The Rush won the game 9-6.