Traina Thoughts: Cam Newton steals the show at Met Ball; New love triangle?; more

1. By now, you've seen many pictures of Tom Brady (with Gisele) and Alex Rodriguez (with J-Lo) at last night's Met Ball in New York City. My dear friend Andy Gray had this well covered in today's Hot Clicks, but I need to give a special shout out to Cam Newton. The Panthers quarterback never disappoints when it comes to fashion and Monday night was no different.

The lesson here is very simple: You can never go wrong with a top hat.

2. Speaking of the Met Ball, there may be a sports love triangle brewing. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was seen leaving the event with ex-girlfriend Adriana Lima, who is supposed to be dating Mets pitcher Matt Harvey.

3. Gregg Popovich was asked what happened after the Rockets beat the Spurs. 126-99, on Monday. Naturally, he gave a very Gregg Popovich answer.

"We lost. And they won and they played better." Pop gonna Pop… pic.twitter.com/AyHzgPpZXu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 2, 2017

4. Monday's Ole Miss-Alabama softball game featured something you've never seen more. Alabama's Bailey Hemphill hit a home run in the third inning, but ended up getting called out because instead touching home plate, she jumped over it. The Crimson Tide ended up losing the game, 5-4.

It's not a home run until you touch home plate. #SCNotTop10 A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on May 1, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

5. Remember the dude on Twitter who needed 18,000,000 retweets to get free nuggets for a year from Wendy's? He only got to four million, but he just received his best endorsement yet.

6. MLB Network's Chris “Mad Dog” Russo completely lost his mind on High Heat Monday while recapping the Dodgers' insane comeback win that featured back-to-back-to-back home runs against the Phillies over the weekend. It was glorious.

I'm not gonna oversell this. I'll just say that @MadDogUnleashed's recap of Dodgers-Phillies is the greatest thing I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/mLCbzWHf3P — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 2, 2017

7. ESPN's Ryan Russilo accused his former agency of leaking news that he was part of ESPN layoffs last week, even though he wasn't.

8. Check out how this Curb Your Enthusiasm fan surprised his girlfriend on her birthday.

9. THE DAILY ROCK: Today is The Rock's birthday. The Great One turns 45 today. This is the perfect time to remember the legendary Monday Night Raw, “This Is Your Life” bit. Below is a condensed three-and-a-half minute version. You can enjoy the full 25-minute segment using these links: Part I | Part II | Part III

