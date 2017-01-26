HS basketball team sinks miracle winner after full-court pass gets stolen

It’s definitely not how the Adel (ADM) boy’s basketball team drew it up but somehow the heave-steal-prayer sequence miraculously finished with the ball inside the iron. ADM trailed Winterset (Iowa) 62-60 with 3.3 seconds on the clock when ADM senior Sam McCartney launched the ball down the court where a Winterset player picked it off, but fellow ADM senior Jared Sapp managed to get his mitts on it with enough time to put up a final shot. It didn’t go down easily, but importantly, it did. Check it out: