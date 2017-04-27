Newest Bronco Garett Bolles brought his baby to the draft stage in a suit

Broncos first-round draftee Garett Bolles provided one of the night’s best moments as he brought his very small, very newborn child onto the stage after his selection.

The baby had a custom suit, which is extra fly.

Bolles has had quite the journey to the draft, and it’s great that the Utah product got a cool moment to remember.



Too bad Lil’ Bolles won’t actually remember this.

