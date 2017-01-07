The Braves are giving away a Bartolo Colon bobblehead the same day they host the Mets

The Braves just won’t stop trolling Mets fans.

First, Atlanta went right for their hearts by tweeting out a GIF after signing the former Mets fan favorite. Now, they’re going to celebrate him before they host the Mets in June.

The team announced on Saturday that it will give away Bartolo Colon bobbleheads on June 9, which marks the start of a three-game set against the Mets in Atlanta. It will apparently “feature his signature pitching motion,” whatever that means.

Friday, June 9 #BravesBobble: Bartolo Colon bobblehead night featuring his signature pitching motion! #NationalBobbleheadDay pic.twitter.com/zD9QNJDCXJ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 7, 2017

What’s next, will Brian Snitker send Colon up as a pinch-hitter against New York? Will Colon sing Frank Sinatra? Make it stop!

– Kenny Ducey

