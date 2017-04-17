Boston man offers marathon runners the perfect source of inspiration
I’ve never run a marathon before (or a half marathon, or a 10K, or a 5K, or… you get the picture) but I imagine there are points along the way where you think there’s no possible way you could ever finish. Your legs burn, you’ve got a cramp in your side, your feet are aching. Your situation seems just as dire as—let me pick something totally at random—a three-touchdown deficit in the second half of the Super Bowl.
This sign #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/urwYQHqYdl
— Garrett Quinn (@GarrettQuinn) April 17, 2017
And then you see that and you hear Kevin Garnett’s voice in your head screaming “ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!!!” and you dig deep to finish the race.