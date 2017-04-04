Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Lexie Elston; Half-naked skiiers attempt world record

Three years ago, Sochi was the center of the sports world when it hosted the Winter Olympics. Now it's the host city of the annual ‘BoogleWoogel’ festival, where hundreds of half-naked skiers tried to set a new Guinness World Record for the “largest swimwear parade on skis.” And they said Sochi would turn to a wasteland post-Olympics!

North Carolina is the national champion, and if you can only read one game story, make it this one. Also worth checking out: Michael Phelps and Adam Morrison finally left the tanning bed to attend the game … The UNC student section had a bunch of fake fans (definitely not this girl, though) … The worst seat in the house cost someone $115 … The refs were terrible and Twitter let everyone know about it … Gonzaga was sad after the loss … Johnny Manziel isn't a fan of the NCAA either … Franklin Street in Chapel Hill was the place to be after the game … It's not too early for an extensive look at next year's Top 25, right?

I might travel to Houston just for the Italian Grilled Cheese at Minute Maid Park.

The state of Maine isn't a hotbed for models but it is the home to Lexie Elston. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

As we discussed, Jimmy Traina made his long-awaited return to SI and debuted a new column called Traina Thoughts (get it?). This will replace P.M. Clicks going forward. Make it part of your daily routine.

Players on Halesowen Town and Skelmersdale United were no match for this pooch. The four-legged pitch invader joins this illustrious group of Hall of Famers.

Congrats to Chinese engineer Zheng Jiajia, who couldn't find a human wife so he married his robot.

Get someone who looks at you like Tom Brady looks at Rob Gronkowski pic.twitter.com/kmNSElbaTp — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) April 3, 2017





The Hurryin' Hoosiers of Indiana receive their own 7-Up bottle after winning the 1976 NCAA championship: pic.twitter.com/EWQoJTnk — SI Vault (@si_vault) March 1, 2012





UNC fans get Coke cans on way out of stadium pic.twitter.com/zgQxHtSRNE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 4, 2017

We’re less than a week away from the start of the Masters. Before you spend hours watching golf, get a pair of these golf-inspired flip flops with a built-in bottle opener in the sole. These genius Reef Mulligan II Sandals are available at zappos.com but if the golf theme isn’t your thing, you can still get regular-looking bottle-opener flip flops for summertime here.

This agent accidentally revealed the Magic’s list of off-season targets while trying to take a photo of his client … NHL players won't be participating in the 2018 Olympics and fans had a lot to say about that decision … Georgetown's hiring of Patrick Ewing is a fascinating gamble … Pet plastic surgery is for people with way too much money … The less I say about this one, the better … This is a good deal if you like baseball and are a T-Mobile customer … Go to Ben and Jerry's today for a free ice cream cone.

There's always time to dance. Even before the title game. pic.twitter.com/iZmQMoUCrZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2017









