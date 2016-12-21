Bill Murray and brothers planning to open a ‘Caddyshack’-themed restaurant near Chicago

Actor-comedian and Chicago Cubs diehard Bill Murray has plans in the works to open a golf-themed restaurant near Chicago in 2017 along with his five brothers.

The Daily Herald reports that the Murrays have verbally agreed on an 11,000 square-foot space for a bar/restaurant inside the Crowne Plaza hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, a village located about 15 miles northwest of Chicago. It’s tentatively slated for a late summer 2017 opening.

Of course the Murray family has always been tied to golf as the 1980 classic “Caddyshack” was co-written by Bill’s older brother Brian Doyle-Murray and featured Bill as wacky greenskeeper Carl Spackler. The film drew on experiences the Murray brothers had while actually caddying at a golf club while growing up in Illinois.

As for how the joint might take on the spirit of the movie, check out “Murray Bros. Caddy Shack” that opened in St. Augustine, Florida in 2001. It’s all about sports and there’s a giant golf ball built into the front of the building.