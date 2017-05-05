Bill Goldberg’s son may be too much like his dad

Bill Goldberg's son is only 10-years-old, but he's ready to follow in his dad's footsteps in any way possible.

The wrestling legend shared this amusing tweet about his son, Gage, who must not have liked the meal is mom whipped up for dinner Thursday night.

God help me…. after dinner my son asked if he could choke slam his mom. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 5, 2017

Goldberg has already stated that he doesn't ever want to see his son join the WWE, so he may be in for some rough times with Gage.

On the bright side for Goldberg, least Gage asked permission before chokeslamming his mother.

This article originally appeared on