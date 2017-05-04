At least Michael Bennett and Chad Johnson will buy Lonzo Ball’s shoes

You probably know by now that Lonzo Ball’s debut shoe is selling for $500.

That is expensive.

But fear not, because there are at least some people rallying behind the Big Baller Brand cause.

Chief among them is Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, who’s been outspoken on Twitter in support of the Ball family’s unique approach to branding. There were a lot of tweets in which Bennett makes strong points. Here are some.









Chad Johnson is also into it.

For what it’s worth, Dick Vitale is not.

Time will tell.

