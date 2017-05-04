At least Michael Bennett and Chad Johnson will buy Lonzo Ball’s shoes

You probably know by now that Lonzo Ball’s debut shoe is selling for $500.

That is expensive.

But fear not, because there are at least some people rallying behind the Big Baller Brand cause.

Chief among them is Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, who’s been outspoken on Twitter in support of the Ball family’s unique approach to branding. There were a lot of tweets in which Bennett makes strong points. Here are some.

@Lavarbigballer I will buy 2 pair I respect what u doing — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 5, 2017





@crader76 @Lavarbigballer Giving his kids a chance to be owners and not a slave to the system not one player gets stock in Nike this is his company a lot different — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 5, 2017





@kingcolbe31 @Lavarbigballer Are u serious does any other shoe company make shoes people can afford out of the big three name one please — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 5, 2017





@LG_Blount I agree bro he should drop the price like at least couple hundred but the idea is cool — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 5, 2017





@duran_jade @justnunez @ThaSmoothe @DylanSogor @crader76 @Lavarbigballer When I wasn't 20 i wasn't thinking of having my company I was doing what every other player was doing so it's cool tosee young people create — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 5, 2017





@duran_jade @justnunez @ThaSmoothe @DylanSogor @crader76 @Lavarbigballer I wear Nike lol I'm Nike athlete I'm not going to hate on someone because he is doing things different — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 5, 2017





@TheRealLittman @crader76 @Lavarbigballer He not tryin to be Nike that's what you don't get he just being his brand what if every they are pushing people to think outside the box — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 5, 2017





@casamato21 @Lavarbigballer Everyone can't afford Michael Jordan's 250 dollars shoes but people still do it — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 5, 2017





@chadders67 @crader76 @Lavarbigballer Lol people are funny nobody told Stevie jobs to stay in his place or mark Zuckerberg — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 5, 2017

Chad Johnson is also into it.

Trying to order Lonzo Ball's new shoe, definitely supporting dude‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 4, 2017

For what it’s worth, Dick Vitale is not.

Lonzo Ball's shoes r $495/if he plays in the @NBA like he did vs BBN De'Aaron Fox they'll go for $4.95 @darrenrovell https://t.co/hz6em0rqu1 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 5, 2017

Time will tell.

This article originally appeared on