Monday’s A.M. Hot Clicks: Meghan Wiggins: Meet Ben McAdoo’s Biggest Fan

NFL Round-Up

Mini-Ben McAdoo is my new favorite Giants fan … Martellus Bennett ate a sideline banana and gave a great postgame quote about sex … Protesters climbed the rafters at the Vikings-Bears game to protest the Dakota Pipeline … Josh Norman gave Odell Beckham a friendly head-butt … The Eagles booted a beat reporter from the press box … Bills back Mike Gillislee made the worst special teams play of the season. This won't happen if 91-year-old Marv Levy becomes coach again … Aqib Talib owes Michael Crabtree a new gold chain … Adam Vinatieri missed a $500,000 field goal … Tony Romo threw his first TD pass of the year … RG3 trucked a sound guy on the sideline.

Mariah Carey Update

If you haven't heard about Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve debacle, you need to get out more. The famous diva claims technical difficulties marred her performance while Twitter users raced to make the best joke. Carey handled it as well as one could, and to be fair, she isn't the first to have an embarrassing lip-sync snafu.

Sacramento Kings Let Dog Run Their Twitter Account

Minnie the Corgi provided the Kings with their best performance of the season.

Meghan Wiggins: Lovely Lady of the Day

Bicycles and bikinis are a great way to kick off the new year, as Meghan Wiggins demonstrates. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Toronto Wins Centennial Classic

Over 40,000 fans packed BMO Field Sunday for the Centennial Classic, only to watch the Maple Leafs blow a 4-1 lead before winning in overtime. In a sentence you don't hear very often, the game was delayed 30 minutes because of sun. Future MVP Auston Matthews scored the game winner and I can't stop thinking about this graphic comparing Matthews and Jaromir Jagr.

Only in the NHL

Tampa Bay's equipment manager got some actual ice time against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Good Deed of the Day

Here's a nice, uplifting story to start your 2017. Now you go do something nice!

#Canada

Wayne Gretzky hanging with Bryan Adams is so peak Canadian that this room is now a small province. pic.twitter.com/NURxIGp4q9 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 1, 2017

Dale Jr. Gets Married

Happily married!!! What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives @Amy_Reimann. #honeymooners pic.twitter.com/jepHaBiOGA — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 1, 2017

Spotted on New Year's Eve

The Hollywood sign was changed to say Hollyweed today pic.twitter.com/NSWmbgz9aP — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) January 1, 2017

Odds & Ends

Attendance was down at Sunday's NFL games and the empty seats photos are hilarious … There is a developing Noah Syndergaard-Bryce Harper feud … The art of the playlist and its importance in running … This Ohio State fan has some misplaced anger … Love how Nicki Minaj is suddenly a big Billy Eichner fan … I'm excited for the Mean Girls musical.

Military Reunions are the Best

SPC Leo Watkins, U.S. Army, has been stationed away from his family for the past nine months. They were reunited today @FedExField. pic.twitter.com/OE7F8def6g — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) January 1, 2017

Steve Smith's Retirement Speech

Steve Smith Sr. tells CBS "that's it" after Ravens final game of the season. pic.twitter.com/EeCg8iHY9j — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 1, 2017

Block of the Day

#MichaelFloyd has been blocking well on perimeter as well. Catches are 👍🏻, but ya earn BIG👍🏻 in NE when ya melt the defender for a big play pic.twitter.com/kKcReQDDD8 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) January 1, 2017

Who Sang It Best: Emotions

