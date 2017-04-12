Spilled Braves tomahawks cause traffic jam in Cobb County

Atlanta Braves foam tomahawks spilled from a truck and caused delays in two lanes of a Cobb County highway, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. and was expected to be cleared by noon. Delays were caused by motorists passing the scene.

The Braves are 1–6 on the year so this could be an elaborate metaphor for how things are going. Also, Atlanta traffic never ceases to amaze us.

