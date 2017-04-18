Army vet running with prosthetic leg carries woman across Boston Marathon finish line

There were many inspirational and emotional moments in the Boston Marathon Monday, and Army Staff Sergeant Earl Granville from Carbondale, Pa., provided an unforgettable scene at the finish line.

Granville, who was on his third deployment to Afghanistan in 2008 when his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb, carried his race partner across the finish line.

Man carries woman across finish line INCREDIBLE MOMENT: Watch as a man who lost part of his left leg helps carry a woman across the Boston Marathon finish line. #BostonStrong ❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸http://bit.ly/2oGrsXk Posted by WCVB Channel 5 Boston on Monday, April 17, 2017

He has competed in multiple marathons using a hand bike.

On Monday, he completed the Boston Marathon without a bike. He ran the marathon with his prosthetic leg and also proudly carried an American flag.

Here’s more on Granville’s life: