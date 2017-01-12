The animals at the Portland Zoo had a snow day and it was perfect

The Portland Zoo was closed this week due to a massive snowstorm that rocked the area, but one zookeeper managed to get there on skis, and brought along a camera to see how the animals were reacting to the snow.

It was beautiful.

The polar bear was clearly in ecstasy, finally escaping the dreary rain of Portland for some good old fashioned powder. The seals and otters were right at home, but the surprise of the video goes to the elephant, who overcame some initial trepidation and then got right in on the action. If this were a Snow Olympics, I’m giving gold medals to every single one of these very good creatures.