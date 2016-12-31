Amanda Nunes mocks Ronda Rousey on Twitter after UFC 207 TKO
Extra Mustard/Sports Illustrated via Extra Mustard
The fight took 48 seconds. The Photoshop job could've used a little bit more time but the point still got across.
Amanda Nunes crushed Ronda Rousey with a first-round TKO and wasted no time in mocking the former bantamweight champion on Twitter.
— Amanda🦁Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) December 31, 2016
The punches from the fight will certainly leave a mark. The Twitter shade was just salt in a very fresh wound.