Amanda Nunes mocks Ronda Rousey on Twitter after UFC 207 TKO

The fight took 48 seconds. The Photoshop job could've used a little bit more time but the point still got across.

Amanda Nunes crushed Ronda Rousey with a first-round TKO and wasted no time in mocking the former bantamweight champion on Twitter.

The punches from the fight will certainly leave a mark. The Twitter shade was just salt in a very fresh wound.

