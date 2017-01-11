Wed. A.M. Hot Clicks: Britt Bergmeister: Olympians Make SI Swimsuit Debut

Meet the First Two SI Swimsuit Models

SI Swimsuit season has officially begun. I've been working hard on this all year so please indulge me if I promote the content a bit. We introduced U.S. Olympians Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Tuesday and will be unveiling the new rookies in a few weeks. Mia Kang, who won model search last year, will be part of the issue and that's a good thing. We'll be taking the show to Houston on Feb. 17, so if anyone reading this is from that area, come to the festival and say hi.

Trolling at its Finest

Russell Wilson is married to Ciara, who was previously engaged to Atlanta native Future (and had a child with the rapper in 2014). Got all that? With Seattle visiting Atlanta this weekend, it seemed like a no-brainer to rattle Wilson by playing Future songs, right? Falcons coach Dan Quinn nixed that but the DJ has different ideas. In the meantime, fans have started a petition for Future to sing the national anthem.

I Love Tom Brady But…

Maybe save the sleepwear pitches until after the playoffs. #justsaying

Britt Bergmeister: Lovely Lady of the Day

I stayed up to watch the Celtics collapse in the last three minutes and lose to the Raptors. On the bright side, Toronto did give us model and friend of Hot Clicks Britt Bergmeister (click for full-size gallery).

Country Roads

West Virginia beat No. 1 Baylor Tuesday night and fans celebrated by storming the court and singing John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads. It looked like a really fun time, though some people felt otherwise.

What Would You Do If You Lost 150 Pounds?

This Washington woman ran a 5K … naked.

Get Your Clemson Alabama National Championship Tees

Tampa International Airport selling Alabama championship shirts for $7.99!https://t.co/y4nxs0sXDq pic.twitter.com/IbLHciLXhp — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 11, 2017

LOL Knicks

Today's Bad Timing Award: Knicks advertise deal with Amtrak using Derrick Rose, delete tweet (H/T @kennyducey) pic.twitter.com/PvxvF2ERSH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017

Vote For Embiid

Shirley Temples will be available at the @Sixers next home game on Wednesday, Jan. 11th at all bar locations. Cheers, @JoelEmbiid #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/AMBrq4lWAE — Wells Fargo Center🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) January 10, 2017

Odds & Ends

Athletes went on Twitter Tuesday night to commend President Obama on his farewell address … Enjoyed this piece blaming Phil Jackson for the Knicks many problems … Colin Cowherd responded to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney calling him out … At some point, Grayson Allen is going to get punched for all these shady moves … Paging all This is Us fans … I love when people make fun of Drake (I'm still bitter about that Celtics loss) … Is running on a treadmill really the same as running outside?

More Simone and Aly

Clemson Beats Alabama in Taiwanese Animation

This is Cold

Dwight Howard with the fake out & dab on Jeremy Lin https://t.co/8xwvecxmU3 — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) January 11, 2017

Great Moments in Badminton

Anger Management

Bama fan gives a solid right cross to his TV after Clemson's game winning TD @bustedcoverage pic.twitter.com/SpsQwdn76b — Busted College (@BustedCollege) January 10, 2017

