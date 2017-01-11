Wed. A.M. Hot Clicks: Britt Bergmeister: Olympians Make SI Swimsuit Debut
Trolling at its Finest
Russell Wilson is married to Ciara, who was previously engaged to Atlanta native Future (and had a child with the rapper in 2014). Got all that? With Seattle visiting Atlanta this weekend, it seemed like a no-brainer to rattle Wilson by playing Future songs, right? Falcons coach Dan Quinn nixed that but the DJ has different ideas. In the meantime, fans have started a petition for Future to sing the national anthem.
Country Roads
West Virginia beat No. 1 Baylor Tuesday night and fans celebrated by storming the court and singing John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads. It looked like a really fun time, though some people felt otherwise.
What Would You Do If You Lost 150 Pounds?
This Washington woman ran a 5K … naked.
LOL Knicks
Today's Bad Timing Award: Knicks advertise deal with Amtrak using Derrick Rose, delete tweet (H/T @kennyducey) pic.twitter.com/PvxvF2ERSH
Odds & Ends
Athletes went on Twitter Tuesday night to commend President Obama on his farewell address … Enjoyed this piece blaming Phil Jackson for the Knicks many problems … Colin Cowherd responded to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney calling him out … At some point, Grayson Allen is going to get punched for all these shady moves … Paging all This is Us fans … I love when people make fun of Drake (I'm still bitter about that Celtics loss) … Is running on a treadmill really the same as running outside?
Clemson Beats Alabama in Taiwanese Animation
This is Cold
Dwight Howard with the fake out & dab on Jeremy Lin https://t.co/8xwvecxmU3
Great Moments in Badminton
Anger Management
Bama fan gives a solid right cross to his TV after Clemson's game winning TD @bustedcoverage pic.twitter.com/SpsQwdn76b
