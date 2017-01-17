Alex Rodriguez to host TV show helping former athletes in financial need

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will host an upcoming television show on CNBC.

Rodriguez is set to appear on “Back in the Game” (the show's working title) which pairs former athletes in financial distress with money-savvy mentors who can assist them to get back on their feet.

Rodriguez is not planning on playing the 2017 season with the Yankees but is still owed $21 million in the final year of his 10-year, $275 million deal that was signed in 2007. He finished last season with 696 career home runs for fourth on the all-time list. He served a season-long suspension in 2014 for performance enhancing drugs and his ties to the Biogenesis doping clinic.

His television career has been received well. Rodriguez served as a FOX Sports analyst in the postseason alongside Pete Rose, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt.

