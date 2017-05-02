This Alex Rodriguez-Derek Jeter CNBC interview is so painfully awkward

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez appeared together on CNBC Tuesday to promote their charitable causes and it couldn’t have gone much worse.

The interview was less than five minutes long but interviewer Bob Pisani made it awkward right from the jump. Check it out and then let’s get into all the way this was a nightmare.

OK, let’s break this down. Here’s a list of approximately everything that went wrong.

• “Alex Rodriguez, 12 or 13 seasons [with the Yankees], we were trying to figure out.” (Oh yeah, how do you count the 2014 season?)

• Pisani brings up the alleged rift between Jeter and A-Rod. “You’re bringing up stories from 20 years ago,” Jeter says.

• Pisani calls Jeter “Alex.”

• Pisani brings up A-Rod’s night out with J-Lo. “What channel is this?” Jeter asks.

• Pisani asks Jeter to repeat his spiel about the Turn 2 Foundation as A-Rod cracks up.

• Pisani repeatedly asks Jeter about his reported interest in buying the Marlins, even though Jeter shows no interest in answering.

• Pisani denigrates the majority of baseball games.

• Pisani asks Jeter if he enjoyed the Met Gala, even though A-Rod already said Jeter didn’t go.

Jesus, what a trainwreck. But you have to give A-Rod props for trying to keep things on track. He’s already a TV pro.

