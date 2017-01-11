Watch: Alabama fans watch suffer, lose National Championship

This is a different look for Alabama's fans.

When the cameras on during the national championship, Alabama fans are usually all smiles. Monday night ended up being a rollercoaster of emotions in the final minutes for Crimson Tide fans.

AL.com was on site at several bars to capture all of the national championships' biggest moments. Watch fans react to the Jalen Hurts' touchdown for Alabama and the Hunter Renfrow's game-winning touchdown for Clemson.

Everyone hurts, Alabama.

