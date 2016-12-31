Bo Scarbrough cracked a Usain Bolt-esque smile on his massive TD run

Washington gave Alabama a pretty good test in the College Football Playoff semifinal. But when Bama running back Bo Scarbrough broke off a 68-yard touchdown run it was time to celebrate.

The Huskies were hanging tight until Scarbrough toyed with the UW defense on a stellar touchdown run. As he approached the end zone, Scarbrough didn’t even bother concealing his joy.

Hmm, where have we seen that before?

And now the Crimson Tide are smiling all the way to the championship game in Tampa. Well, maybe not Nick Saban.

