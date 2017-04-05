Akron softball player eats a face full of dirt on brutally awkward slide

During the bottom of the fourth inning of the Akron Zips-Buffalo Bison softball game on Tuesday, Zips freshman outfielder Madison Carter raced to second base to advance on her teammate’s bunt when her slide, well, it went poorly.

Watch as Carter dives and crash lands chest and face-first as momentum nearly carries her legs over her body:

But she gets up right after, smiles and spits out the dirt that she chowed down. Plus she was safe, so all in all, not too bad.

At least she fared better than the St. Louis Cardinals’ Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday, who was hit three separate times during a single trip from the batter’s box to home.