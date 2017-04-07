Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have broken up after three years

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn are no longer dating, People reports.

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source told People, adding that the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Rodgers and Munn had been together for three years and Rodgers’s family was reportedly unhappy with the relationship. The discontent became public when Rodgers’s brother, Jordan, was on ABC’s The Bachelorette, as the show made a point of emphasizing Aaron and Munn’s absence at a visit to the Rodgers family’s home.

Rodgers’s father, Ed, confirmed to The New York Times in January that Aaron has not spoken with his family since late 2014, around the time he began dating Munn.

The couple was rumored to have gotten engaged in January, when Munn was spotted with a diamond ring on her left ring finger, though the couple never addressed the speculation.

