Monday’s Hot Clicks: Rita Madozino; Aaron Rodgers has a new ladyfriend
That didn't take long. Just weeks after breaking off his three-year relationship with Olivia Munn, Aaron Rodgers has a new gal in his life and her name is Kelly Rohrbach. I love this move because Kelly is a former SI Swimsuit rookie of the year who finds me very funny. Munn, meanwhile, is “furious” that Rodgers moved on so quickly but players gotta play.
Winners and losers of the 2017 draft … The Colts had an orangutan make one of their picks. Mike Mayock was not impressed … Travis Rudolph watched the draft with an autistic middle schooler he befriended in August … Roger Goodell and his boogers had an eventful weekend … Broncos pick DeMarcis Walker saw snow for the first time in his life … I love when Mia Khalifa goes into troll mode … The NFL's marijuana stance makes no sense.
The BIG3, a basketball league formed by Ice Cube comprised of former NBA stars playing 3-on-3 against each other, took place this weekend. Kwame Brown, DeShawn Stevenson and Moochie Norris were all selected while Steve Francis and Latrell Sprewell got dissed.
Belarus native Rita Madozino speaks five languages and is currently attending pre-med school. Color me impressed. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
Spoiler: My 2015 Subaru Legacy hatchback did not make the list.
Since most stories you read about the police are negative, here's a positive one.
This flamin' hot grilled cheese doughnut will set your world on fire https://t.co/prdVvP4xpk pic.twitter.com/BNpIU8fV9V
— Eater (@Eater) April 29, 2017
.@dallascowboys #NFLDraft WR Ryan Switzer has a tattoo. Says 'BELIEVE.' It's on his inside lower lip. For real. @1053thefan pic.twitter.com/l8a3VkPDdd
— mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) April 29, 2017
In honor of Isaiah Thomas, here's a gallery of hockey's best toothless smiles … Potential landing spots for the ESPN free agents … The Maple Leafs released an explanation about why they unfollowed everyone on Twitter …. Anthony Rendon had a better Sunday than you did … I don't understand why anyone would want to climb Mount Everest …A Mississippi deputy sheriff is suing R. Kelly for giving his wife Chlamydia … I've always thought Johnny Depp was shady … The Writers Guild strike looks like a go … Twitter hates rich people, as seen in these #Fyre tweets.
Just Press Play. Best Athlete In The Family. #Heonly4 #LittleGhost pic.twitter.com/oAY6iVOEun
— TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) April 29, 2017
Best call i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/tqzhUGePqL
— KenJac (@TheRogaineKid) April 29, 2017
Look at that uppercut, that would actually take a head off. #JoshuaKlitchsko 👊👊more power to your 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/K7rPIxOv7Y
— Afolabi Abiodun 🇳🇬 (@Afolabiola44) April 30, 2017
An incredible moment
When the mic doesn’t work, the crowd takes over & belts out The Star-Spangled Banner…
…In Edmonton
🇺🇸🇨🇦 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pWvrlknbV6
— NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2017
The moment UDFA DB Jihaad Pretlow (Fordham) got the call from the 49ers (📹: la_rivers/IG) pic.twitter.com/Xq4yjESNYo
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 30, 2017
Hi! We're twin sisters, Hilary and Valerie. We are so honoured to be given this opportunity. We think it's amazing that women of different sizes and shapes are all celebrated but we think petite women are under represented in the modeling industry. We'd love to be a part of that change, it's time to make room for short people! ☺️👯❤️ @si_swimsuit #siswimsearch #siswimsuit
A post shared by Hilaryandvalerie (@hilaryandvalerie) on
Third times the charm right..?😂 Have been contemplating doing an SI open casting call on my insta for a while now, and thought HEY why the freak not- you miss 100% of the shots u don't take😉 SO HIIII @si_swimsuit it has been my dream for years to be a part of your team. IT WOULD MAKE MY LIFE😩❤ And if everyone could tag @si_swimsuit @mj_day in the comments too I'd love y'all forever❤❤😍😍 #SISwimSearch #sportsillustratedswimsuit
A post shared by Katie Austin (@katieaustin) on
*full video on YouTube link* I'm beyond excited for the opportunity to model for Sports Illustrated Swim! @si_swimsuit I've always told myself that one day I would be in or on the cover of this magazine so my heart was filled with joy when the opportunity unexpectedly presented itself. The slogan used in the casting call was "beauty does not conform to any set of stodgy standards". That more than anything else made me happy because I'm so passionate about spreading love, positive energy and helping others find and love their true natural selves as well. As a model/athlete, we have such a large platform and the opportunity to spread positive messages to help others. Society has created so many standards for beauty and perfection and it's almost like an attempt to program us to feel as if we are lacking or less than beautiful or perfect if you dont have a certain look when in reality we are all beautiful and perfect just the way we naturally are. These standards have caused so many people to be unnecessarily unhappy with themselves and their appearance and we have to continue to shatter them. If you can help someone figure out their worth and get them to love and embrace themselves, you can change their entire perspective on life. This opportunity/platform would mean so much to me because I'll be able to reach more people as an advocate for self love and spread positive energy in a seemingly toxic society. I also look forward to bringing a new look to the magazine! 😍❤ #SISwimSearch #Diversity #SelfLoveMovement #Matthew7:7 #GetExcitedAboutLife #Personality
A post shared by Nubia (@pretty_muscles) on
