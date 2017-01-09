8th grade team celebrates early, loses on buzzer-beater after full-court heave

This clip comes to us from an 8th grade game between SD Gamepoint and Earl Watson Elite, and shows that if there’s even a sliver of time left on the clock, it’s best not to celebrate.

Trent Bell of SD Gamepoint appeared to win the game for his team with a tough runner that gave them a one-point lead, but there was still one second on the clock. After the refs got all the celebrating players off the floor, Earl Watson Elite had time for one play.

Following a full-court heave and a deflection, Malik Thomas grabbed the ball and quickly tossed it up toward the basket. It fell, Earl Watson Elite won, and everyone in the gym went crazy. That’s a good way to finish a basketball game.