Well, 50 Cent says Kenyon Martin and Tim Thomas are going to fight on his boxing card

It’s been quite the day for celebrity boxing matches: Soulja Boy is apparently going to fight Chris Brown. Let’s set aside the fact that literally nobody is going to root for Chris Brown, and focus on the fact that apparently former NBA players Kenyon Martin and Tim Thomas are going to fight each other.

The Vertical’s Chris Mannix reports that 50 Cent says he is putting Martin and Thomas on a boxing card, which is pretty wild.

.@50cent claiming that @KenyonMartinSr and Tim Thomas–two ex-NBA players who beefed during playing days–will fight on his boxing card. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) January 6, 2017

Thomas once called Martin “fugazi” during their notable, pretty lame playing-days beef, so that’s cool. Thomas later challenged Martin to a boxing match. And here we are.

Honestly, they should all just fight George Karl instead.

Also, who invited 50 Cent???

– Jeremy Woo

