4-year-old tries to jump on a frozen trampoline, wipes out

A 4-year-old girl in Colorado found out why you should be extra careful when jumping on a frozen trampoline.

Posted by Heather Green on Sunday, December 25, 2016

The girl’s mother, Heather Green, said that her daughter was perfectly fine after the wipeout, and that she’s been blown away at all the attention the video’s received.

Via Fox59:

“After about an hour of the video being posted it started to get a lot of views and people from all over were sharing it. Our daughter now thinks she is famous and loves seeing how many people have seen her video.”