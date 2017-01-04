Watch: 105-year-old breaks one-hour cycling record

A 105-year-old man decided to get on his bike and see how far he could go in an hour because age is just a number.

Robert Marchand set a new hour world record for the Masters 105-year-old plus category on Wednesday as he traveled 22.547 kilometers (about 14 miles) in 60 minutes at the French national velodrome in Saint Quentin.

TIME live streamed the event in its entirety:

“I’m not here to break any record,” he told reporters afterwards. “I’m doing it to prove that at 105 years old you can still ride a bike.”

What did you do today?

