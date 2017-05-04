May the Fourth be with you: Sports celebrates Star Wars day Allyssa Lee May 4, 2017 at 3:29p ET It's May the Fourth, which is cause for massive Star Wars celebrations around the Twitterverse and beyond. Check out how the sports world is celebrating this out-of-this-world day on social media. The Force is strong with the following athletes, teams and leagues. Seattle Seahawks "Happy #StarWarsDay from Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett! #MayThe4thBeWithYou" MLB Dallas Cowboys Baltimore Orioles "#MayThe4thBeWithYou, #Birdland." Solomon Thomas The Force is particularly strong with this former Stanford player turned 49ers draft pick. Los Angeles Rams "Todd Gurley doesn't play on #StarWarsDay" 49ers QB Matt Barkley New England Patriots Houston Texans "Powerful, he is." Carolina Panthers' Ryan Kalil U.S. Olympic Team Sacramento Kings Chicago Bears "Da force is strong with" Akiem Hicks. Green Bay Packers Next Gallery 51 The 50 greatest uniforms in sports history Start Gallery »