Ranking the 25 worst sports clichés of all time
"He's a team-first bloviator."
25
“We’re taking it one game at a time."
24
“He’s a student of the game.”
23
“He’s a real gym rat.”
22
“Defense wins championships.”
21
“This has turned into a defensive battle."
20
“He’s the heart and soul of this team.”
19
“Next man up”
18
“The way he’s reinvented himself is truly remarkable."
17
“The momentum is all in favor of [team] now.”
16
“He’s got a really high ceiling."
15
“He’s 90 percent from the line this season..."
14
“The ceiling is the roof."
13
“He’s a field general."
12
“They’re looking to next season.”
11
“He has a high motor.”
10
“He’s sneaky athletic."
9
“People who say [thing], they've never played the game."
8
“Today’s game is less physical."
7
“We need to come together and figure it out."
6
“It is what it is."
5
“At the end of the day"
4
“They just wanted it more."
3
“It’s a make-or-miss league."
2
“He’s a great locker room guy."
1