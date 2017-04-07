Ranking the 25 worst sports clichés of all time

"He's a team-first bloviator."

"He's a team-first bloviator."

If you’ve ever listened to more than five minutes of sports commentary, you have experienced sports cliché purgatory.
 
It is a warm, familiar place full of labradors and undersized white running backs where heart and defense are next to godliness. Sports Cliché Purgatory is comfortable in its predictability, and you can spend years there without hearing one surprising remark or new turn of phrase. And we must get the hell out of this place now.
 
Because clichés are the lazy man’s crutch of expression and the killer of critical thinking, and you can only listen to a network talking head praise Danny Woodhead’s work ethic and low center of gravity for so long until stuffing your head into a microwave set to thaw poultry.
 
With that said, the following are 25 phrases that serve as red flag indicators that you have wandered into Sports Cliché Purgatory. Recognizing these terms early and giving them a wide berth is the key to preventing them from wandering into your own lexicon.
 
Together we can stop the spread of sports clichés. Here are the 25 worst, with translations.
“We’re taking it one game at a time."
25

“We’re taking it one game at a time."

Translation: “We’re excited to beat good opponents but we’re not looking past our game against those scrubs tomorrow."

- The Boston Globe Boston Globe via Getty Images
“He’s a student of the game.”
24

“He’s a student of the game.”

Translation: “He’s really good at this sport and doesn’t take his phone out during film study."

This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
“He’s a real gym rat.”
23

“He’s a real gym rat.”

Translation: “He’s small and will literally do anything we tell him to so we keep him around."

Getty Images Getty Images
“Defense wins championships.”
22

“Defense wins championships.”

Translation: “Boring wins championships."

Diamond Images Diamond Images/Getty Images
“This has turned into a defensive battle."
21

“This has turned into a defensive battle."

Translation: “I, too, would like to die instead of observe this any longer."

This content is subject to copyright. NFL
“He’s the heart and soul of this team.”
20

“He’s the heart and soul of this team.”

Translation: “He’s the loudest jerk we’ve got.”

“Next man up”
19

“Next man up”

Translation: “I’m trying to pump up our scrubs but losing [Good Player] is obviously a killer."

Leon Halip Getty Images
“The way he’s reinvented himself is truly remarkable."
18

“The way he’s reinvented himself is truly remarkable."

Translation: “He’s un-trash-ified his game so much this year.”

“The momentum is all in favor of [team] now.”
17

“The momentum is all in favor of [team] now.”

Translation: “Now this team is kicking that team’s ass.”

Getty Images Getty Images for On Location Experiences
“He’s got a really high ceiling."
16

“He’s got a really high ceiling."

Translation: “He looks like he should be good."

“He’s 90 percent from the line this season..."
15

“He’s 90 percent from the line this season..."

Translation: “And now watch a gifted shooter miss a free throw.”

“The ceiling is the roof."
14

“The ceiling is the roof."

Translation: “Once you make enough money, anything that comes out of your mouth doesn’t really matter."

Getty Images Getty Images
“He’s a field general."
13

“He’s a field general."

Translation: “He calls plays and stuff."

Getty Images Getty Images
“They’re looking to next season.”
12

“They’re looking to next season.”

Translation: “This garbage franchise is losing on purpose.”
“He has a high motor.”
11

“He has a high motor.”

Translation: “This man tries annoyingly hard at all times.”

This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
“He’s sneaky athletic."
10

“He’s sneaky athletic."

Translation: “He's pretty quick for a white guy."

Al Pereira Getty Images
“People who say [thing], they've never played the game."
9

“People who say [thing], they've never played the game."

Translation: “I’m Charles Barkley."

Focus on Sport Focus on Sport/Getty Images
“Today’s game is less physical."
8

“Today’s game is less physical."

Translation: “Who likes ‘safety’ anyways?"

“We need to come together and figure it out."
7

“We need to come together and figure it out."

Translation: “We got our asses beat and now everyone’s mad."

“It is what it is."
6

“It is what it is."

Translation: “[dog dry-heaving wet Beggin’ Strips]."
 
Getty Images Getty Images
“At the end of the day"
5

“At the end of the day"

Translation: “Now that I’m done making excuses, the truth."
 
Getty Images Getty Images
“They just wanted it more."
4

“They just wanted it more."

Translation: “We lost and now I must make my players feel bad."

Focus on Sport Getty Images
“It’s a make-or-miss league."
3

“It’s a make-or-miss league."

Translation: “The universe is a random and ultimately futile experiment wherein nothing truly matters."

Getty Images Getty Images
“He’s a great locker room guy."
2

“He’s a great locker room guy."

Translation: “He’s not very good at this sport but he tells great jokes."

“He’s a locker room cancer."
1

“He’s a locker room cancer."

Translation: “I liken athletes I don’t personally like to a disease that kills billions. Because I am an idiot."

 

Dan is on Twitter. Please don't compare athletes to disease.

Jonathan Bachman Getty Images
Next Gallery
18

The 17 greatest sports days of the year (from Thanksgiving to Sunday at the Masters)
Start Gallery »