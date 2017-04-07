Ranking the 25 worst sports clichés of all time

"He's a team-first bloviator."

If you’ve ever listened to more than five minutes of sports commentary, you have experienced sports cliché purgatory.

It is a warm, familiar place full of labradors and undersized white running backs where heart and defense are next to godliness. Sports Cliché Purgatory is comfortable in its predictability, and you can spend years there without hearing one surprising remark or new turn of phrase. And we must get the hell out of this place now.

Because clichés are the lazy man’s crutch of expression and the killer of critical thinking, and you can only listen to a network talking head praise Danny Woodhead’s work ethic and low center of gravity for so long until stuffing your head into a microwave set to thaw poultry.

With that said, the following are 25 phrases that serve as red flag indicators that you have wandered into Sports Cliché Purgatory. Recognizing these terms early and giving them a wide berth is the key to preventing them from wandering into your own lexicon.

Together we can stop the spread of sports clichés. Here are the 25 worst, with translations.